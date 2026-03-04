Left Menu

Kashmir's Call for Peace and Unity: A Demand for Justice and Freedom

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for the release of detainees from recent protests against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing. He urged authorities to respect peaceful protests and address censorship issues, reflecting the region's unified stand against oppression.

Updated: 04-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:14 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, urged authorities to respect the right to peaceful protest following detentions during demonstrations against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mirwaiz condemned the detention of protesters, including women and minors, and criticized the filing of FIRs and censorship of local news outlets' social media coverage under local laws.

He praised the unity displayed by Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing their shared grief and condemnation of recent events. Mirwaiz called for the release of detainees and a reassessment of policies curbing freedom of expression in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

