India's Stalwart Media: Unshaken by Global Rankings

India's media ecosystem remains resilient and independent, the government told the Lok Sabha, dismissing the need for foreign validation. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan responded to a question from Congress MP K Sudhakaran about India's decline in the Global Press Freedom Index ranking for 2024.

Despite ranking 159th among 180 countries, below nations like Turkey and Pakistan, Murugan highlighted that Indian press freedom is safeguarded by constitutional measures under Article 19 and enforced by a sturdy judicial system. The minister assured that the Press Council of India, an autonomous body, plays a significant role in addressing press freedom issues effectively.

India's commitment to press freedom extends to electronic media, governed by self-regulation under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. Global watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which has consultative status with several international bodies, had ranked India on its index. However, the government insisted its media integrity remains robust and unfazed.

(With inputs from agencies.)