The Unbroken Crown: Coronation Amidst Dynasty Dispute

In a grand ceremony at Udaipur City Palace, Lakshyaraj Singh, part of the Mewar royal lineage, was enthroned, continuing ancient traditions. The event was marked by distinguished guests amidst underlying tensions over succession, reflecting enduring family disputes over the rightful heir to the Mewar legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:27 IST
In a ceremony befitting royalty, Lakshyaraj Singh, a scion of the historical Mewar dynasty, was officially enthroned at the Udaipur City Palace on Wednesday. The event merged the resonant clang of conches with sacred mantras, celebrating the illustrious history and continuing tradition.

As Lakshyaraj, dressed in ceremonial white, approached the ancestral throne under the watchful eyes of Kulguru Vagish Kumar Goswami, a ceremonial yagya unfolded in the historic Rai Angan courtyard, invoking blessings from divine deities and past Mewar rulers.

This opulent occasion, however, carried an undercurrent of tension. Following Arvind Singh Mewar's death in March, family disputes over succession surfaced again, especially after Lakshyaraj's cousin, Vishvaraj Singh, was named the 77th Maharana of Mewar, intensifying intra-family conflicts over inheritance and royal privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

