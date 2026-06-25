Japan's Long-term Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth with Monetary Policy

The Japanese government is setting the stage for a long-term economic strategy that emphasizes the need for monetary policies favoring low borrowing costs to stimulate private demand, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.

The draft calls on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to work closely with governmental objectives under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's leadership, emphasizing the need to refocus efforts on reflating economic growth and aligning decisions for both fiscal and monetary policies.

As Japan navigates away from its ultra-low borrowing rate era, the finalized blueprint will become pivotal in guiding future BOJ policies amidst rising inflation, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to maintain a balance between economic expansion and inflation control.