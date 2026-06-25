Devastating Earthquakes Rattle Venezuela: Chaos and Destruction Unfold

A series of powerful earthquakes hit west of Venezuela's capital, Caracas, causing buildings to collapse and trapping people under debris. With a magnitude 7.2 quake followed by a 7.5 tremor, the USGS warns of heavy casualties. Emergency services are on high alert, while residents recount panic-gripped evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strong Earthquakes Struck West Of Venezuelas Capital On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 06:31 IST
Devastating Earthquakes Rattle Venezuela: Chaos and Destruction Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A sequence of strong earthquakes shook the area west of Caracas, Venezuela's capital city, on Wednesday afternoon, causing widespread devastation and chaos. The tremors, recorded at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, led to significant structural collapses, trapping residents under rubble and prompting a nationwide emergency response from authorities.

Reports indicate high chances of casualties, with the U.S. Geological Survey warning that the death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000. Authorities have yet to release an official figure for the injured and deceased. Meanwhile, emergency personnel continue to engage in rescue operations amid growing reports of collapsed buildings and trapped individuals.

The earthquakes have left significant damages across Caracas, witnessed by a rush of residents into the streets seeking safety as alarms sounded and buildings swayed. The event coincided with a public holiday, adding to the confusion and fear among the populace. Venezuela's seismic activity history underscores the urgent response needed to mitigate further risks.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026