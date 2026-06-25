Devastating Earthquakes Rattle Venezuela: Chaos and Destruction Unfold

A sequence of strong earthquakes shook the area west of Caracas, Venezuela's capital city, on Wednesday afternoon, causing widespread devastation and chaos. The tremors, recorded at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, led to significant structural collapses, trapping residents under rubble and prompting a nationwide emergency response from authorities.

Reports indicate high chances of casualties, with the U.S. Geological Survey warning that the death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000. Authorities have yet to release an official figure for the injured and deceased. Meanwhile, emergency personnel continue to engage in rescue operations amid growing reports of collapsed buildings and trapped individuals.

The earthquakes have left significant damages across Caracas, witnessed by a rush of residents into the streets seeking safety as alarms sounded and buildings swayed. The event coincided with a public holiday, adding to the confusion and fear among the populace. Venezuela's seismic activity history underscores the urgent response needed to mitigate further risks.