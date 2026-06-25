White House Summit: Boosting Defense Production Amidst Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Us President Donald Trump Met With Munitions Makers At The White House On Wednesday As His Administration Pushes To Expand Weapons Production After Military Operations In Iran And Other Conflicts Drew Down Us Stockpiles The United States Has Supplied Large Quantities Of Weapons To Allies While Also Using Munitions In Its Own Military Operations

In a critical move to tackle depleted U.S. weapon stockpiles, President Donald Trump met with munitions producers at the White House. The administration is urging an uptick in weapon output following extensive use in military operations, particularly in Iran, as pressures rise to bolster air-defense systems.

The meeting, which officials described as unexpectedly extended, aimed for cooperation between U.S. defense contractors and the administration. Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg pushed back on industry delays, emphasizing the urgency of reaching a ‘war footing' to expedite production timescales.

These discussions follow a previous summit with top defense firm executives like Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Major agreements have been struck, but production relies on Congress' approval of defense funding to materialize. Executive orders and the National Defense Authorization Act further underline the priority of expanding U.S. militarization capacity amidst global tensions.