High-Stakes Drama 'Warfare' Set to Thrill Indian Audiences

'Warfare,' a captivating war drama directed by renowned filmmaker Alex Garland, is scheduled for release in Indian theatres on April 11.

Teaming up with ex-US Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, Garland crafts a powerful narrative based on Mendoza's memories of a decisive 2006 mission in Iraq. The movie will reach Indian audiences through PVR INOX Pictures.

'Warfare' takes viewers into the perilous depths of insurgent territory, following a Navy SEAL platoon on a crucial surveillance mission that quickly descends into chaos. The film, featuring a stellar cast, promises a raw portrayal of combat and the steadfast camaraderie formed on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)