Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama 'Warfare' Set to Thrill Indian Audiences

'Warfare', a gripping war drama directed by Alex Garland and co-written with former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, is set to premiere in India. The film offers an unflinching portrayal of a 2006 mission in Iraq, highlighting the intense realities of combat and the bonds formed on the battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:38 IST
High-Stakes Drama 'Warfare' Set to Thrill Indian Audiences
Kolkata Film Industry Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

'Warfare,' a captivating war drama directed by renowned filmmaker Alex Garland, is scheduled for release in Indian theatres on April 11.

Teaming up with ex-US Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, Garland crafts a powerful narrative based on Mendoza's memories of a decisive 2006 mission in Iraq. The movie will reach Indian audiences through PVR INOX Pictures.

'Warfare' takes viewers into the perilous depths of insurgent territory, following a Navy SEAL platoon on a crucial surveillance mission that quickly descends into chaos. The film, featuring a stellar cast, promises a raw portrayal of combat and the steadfast camaraderie formed on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025