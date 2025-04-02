High-Stakes Drama 'Warfare' Set to Thrill Indian Audiences
'Warfare', a gripping war drama directed by Alex Garland and co-written with former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, is set to premiere in India. The film offers an unflinching portrayal of a 2006 mission in Iraq, highlighting the intense realities of combat and the bonds formed on the battlefield.
'Warfare,' a captivating war drama directed by renowned filmmaker Alex Garland, is scheduled for release in Indian theatres on April 11.
Teaming up with ex-US Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, Garland crafts a powerful narrative based on Mendoza's memories of a decisive 2006 mission in Iraq. The movie will reach Indian audiences through PVR INOX Pictures.
'Warfare' takes viewers into the perilous depths of insurgent territory, following a Navy SEAL platoon on a crucial surveillance mission that quickly descends into chaos. The film, featuring a stellar cast, promises a raw portrayal of combat and the steadfast camaraderie formed on the battlefield.
