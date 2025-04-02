Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Healthy Aging with 'The Commonsense Diet'

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted the significance of staying fit to embrace the challenges of aging while balancing her work and family life. At the launch of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book, 'The Commonsense Diet,' the 44-year-old actor shared her commitment to maintaining independence through healthy habits.

Having gained popularity for her roles in films such as 'Jab We Met' and 'Talaash,' Kareena emphasized the importance of eating right, regular exercise, and enjoying simple, home-cooked meals. She values comfort foods like khichdi and family traditions, revealing a preference for home-cooked meals both for enjoyment and well-being.

Kareena underscored self-belief and confidence, citing them as key factors in her approach to life. Despite facing challenges post-pregnancy, she maintains a positive outlook, encouraging women to prioritize confidence and self-care over societal pressures to look a certain way.

(With inputs from agencies.)