Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Celebrating a Secular Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, underscored Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's secular reign, noting his respect for religious sites despite his many military victories.

Speaking at a book launch event, Gadkari pointed out the misconceptions people outside Maharashtra have about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He launched the English version of 'The Wild Warfront,' written by Vishwas Patil and translated by Nadeem Khan. Gadkari warned against leaders who exploit caste and religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)