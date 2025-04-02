Muse Postpones Istanbul Concert Amidst Controversy

British rock band Muse made the decision to postpone a highly anticipated concert in Istanbul originally scheduled for later this year. This move was influenced by controversies surrounding their Turkish concert promoter, DBL Entertainment, whose head faced backlash for remarks about recent anti-government protests.

The head of DBL Entertainment, Abdulkadir Ozkan, previously criticized those involved in nationwide protests objecting to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. His comments were perceived as supporting political authorities, leading to widespread criticism, particularly among Turkish fans keen to see Muse perform.

As a result, Muse responded to fan feedback and concerns, announcing that the concert would now be scheduled for 2026. This decision comes alongside DBL's decision to withdraw from all projects, as Ozkan claimed his comments were misinterpreted.

