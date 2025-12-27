Left Menu

'Margazhiyil Makkalisai': A Festival of Cultural Liberation

The 'Margazhiyil Makkalisai' music festival, organised by the Neelam Cultural Centre, showcases people’s music as an alternative to classical music. It promotes social justice and political awakening, featuring over 500 artists. The event highlights Tamil tradition's inclusivity, giving marginalized artists a prominent platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:42 IST
Margazhiyil Makkalisai, a festival curated by the Neelam Cultural Centre, is not just a musical gathering but a declaration of cultural independence, according to filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who founded it in 2020 as a counterpoint to traditional classical music dominance.

This year's edition, running until December 28, is hosting over 500 artists, aiming to elevate people's music, including parai drum performances and Dalit liberation songs, as instruments for social justice. Highlighting these efforts, chief guest and DMK MP Kanimozhi emphasized the festival's role in reclaiming cultural elements historically appropriated from Dalit communities.

The festival serves as a platform for marginalized artists, providing a crucial space for artistic voices without monetary barriers. National award-winning music director G V Prakash, alongside other prominent figures, applauded the festival's ability to merge discussions of cinema, Ambedkar's legacy, and caste issues, strengthening its reputation as a cultural and political beacon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

