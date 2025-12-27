England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England triumphantly ended an 18-match winless streak in Australia by defeating the hosts by four wickets in the fourth Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

This victory came after England endured losses in the initial three tests, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes with ease. However, England made a commanding return by winning the Melbourne test inside just two days.

The match saw England chasing down a daunting 175-run target with crucial innings from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, sealing the win and setting a celebratory mood among England's 'Barmy Army' fans. England's bowlers, with remarkable prowess, dismantled Australia's batting lineup, securing the win before their final test in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)