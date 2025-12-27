Left Menu

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England ended a nearly 15-year, 18-match winless streak in Australia by beating the home side by four wickets in the Ashes test at Melbourne. England needed 175 second-innings runs to win the match, driven by key performances from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, while England's bowlers outperformed Australia on Day 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:36 IST
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

England triumphantly ended an 18-match winless streak in Australia by defeating the hosts by four wickets in the fourth Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

This victory came after England endured losses in the initial three tests, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes with ease. However, England made a commanding return by winning the Melbourne test inside just two days.

The match saw England chasing down a daunting 175-run target with crucial innings from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, sealing the win and setting a celebratory mood among England's 'Barmy Army' fans. England's bowlers, with remarkable prowess, dismantled Australia's batting lineup, securing the win before their final test in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India
2
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
3
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
4
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025