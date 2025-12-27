Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Melbourne's cricket pitch has come under fire for its extreme favoring of bowlers, evidenced by 20 wickets falling on the first day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

Kevin Pietersen and Dinesh Kartik criticized the double standards, highlighting the scrutiny Indian pitches face under similar situations. Critics argue that the Australian pitch's condition was suboptimal for Test cricket.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg acknowledged the business implications of such pitch conditions, expressing concerns about shorter Test matches. Greenberg suggested more involvement in future pitch preparations to balance the competition and ensure commercial viability.

