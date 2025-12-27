Left Menu

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England won the fourth Ashes test at Melbourne, ending an 18-match winless streak in Australia. Despite losing the first three tests, they defeated Australia by four wickets in two days, much to the delight of their fans. England's victory sets a positive tone for the final test in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stunning turn of events, England ended an 18-match Ashes winless streak against Australia by securing a decisive victory in the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The four-wicket triumph came just in time, following a series of disappointing losses that left the visitors down but not out.

After Australia retained the Ashes with wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide within 11 days, England turned the tables at the MCG. This victory, achieved in only two days, marked England's first win in Australia since the 2013-14 series, providing a much-needed morale boost.

With a challenging target of 175 runs in their second innings, England overcame the setback of quick dismissals to reach 178-6, thanks to significant contributions from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook. The result sent the enthusiastic "Barmy Army" fans into raptures, setting the stage for the final showdown in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

