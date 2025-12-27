England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak
England won the fourth Ashes test at Melbourne, ending an 18-match winless streak in Australia. Despite losing the first three tests, they defeated Australia by four wickets in two days, much to the delight of their fans. England's victory sets a positive tone for the final test in Sydney.
- Country:
- Australia
In a stunning turn of events, England ended an 18-match Ashes winless streak against Australia by securing a decisive victory in the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The four-wicket triumph came just in time, following a series of disappointing losses that left the visitors down but not out.
After Australia retained the Ashes with wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide within 11 days, England turned the tables at the MCG. This victory, achieved in only two days, marked England's first win in Australia since the 2013-14 series, providing a much-needed morale boost.
With a challenging target of 175 runs in their second innings, England overcame the setback of quick dismissals to reach 178-6, thanks to significant contributions from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook. The result sent the enthusiastic "Barmy Army" fans into raptures, setting the stage for the final showdown in Sydney.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Ashes
- Melbourne
- Cricket
- Australia
- MCG
- winless streak
- Joe Root
- Ben Stokes
- Jour Taylor
ALSO READ
Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory
England Ends Winless Streak in Australia with Thrilling Boxing Day Test Victory
England Seals Historic Test Victory in Australia After 15 Years
Historic Ashes Victory: England Triumphs at MCG After 18-Match Drought
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak