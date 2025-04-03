World's Largest Gold-Plated Vimana Gopuram Unveiled by Mantra Gold Coatings

Chennai's Mantra Gold Coatings, a flagship brand under Smart Creations, has pioneered a new milestone in temple adornment by unveiling the world's largest gold-plated Vimana Gopuram. The architectural splendor now gleams at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, enhancing its heritage while demonstrating an environmentally conscious approach.

Handcrafted by an eminent Indian President Awardee artisan, Ravindran Stapathi, and supported by over 105 artisans, this project utilized Nano Tech Golden Deposition (NTGD) technology to save significant amounts of gold. This technology minimizes the use of actual gold, thereby conserving resources and adhering to eco-friendly guidelines.

The initiative, marking Telangana's first gold-plated Vimana Gopuram, was realized through a 1,000-day effort, using 70 kgs of gold and 11,000 kgs of copper. Mantra Gold Coatings, celebrating their 25-year tradition of temple beautification, remains at the forefront of adopting modern, sustainable gold plating practices.

