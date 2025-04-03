Left Menu

Journalists Under Siege: Gangs Target Press in Haiti

In Haiti, journalists like Jean-Jacques Asperges face constant danger due to escalating gang violence. Forced out of his home, Asperges continues to work with limited resources, documenting the unrest despite severe threats. The media environment remains hazardous, with targeted attacks on press freedom and growing distrust from the public.

In the volatile streets of Haiti, journalists like Jean-Jacques Asperges are taking enormous risks to report the news. Asperges, who once found solace at home after long hours at work, now finds himself and his family in a makeshift shelter due to rampant gang violence.

The dangers are not only physical but also deeply rooted in a distrustful atmosphere where reporting has become a life-threatening endeavor. Armed gangs have brazenly attacked media houses, leaving journalists like Asperges with nothing but their phones to document the chaos.

Ignoring safety warnings, journalists continue to cover the dangerous streets of Port-au-Prince. Press freedom in Haiti is under siege, as the rising number of attacks against media workers echoes a grim reality of increased impunity and fear among those who dare to inform.

