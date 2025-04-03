Rediscovering Life Through Ceramics: Retirees Embrace Artistic Passion

'Explorations 3: Ceramics and Beyond' is set to showcase a compelling collection of over 100 artworks at the India Habitat Centre's Visual Arts Gallery, from April 8 to April 13. This exhibition focuses on retirees who have ventured into the world of art, trading their previous professions for a creative journey.

Guided by mentors like Rajesh Srivastava and Preeti Thakur Pandey, the exhibition includes works by former professionals such as Lalit Kumar Das and Anjana Maheshwari. The event highlights how these individuals, once leaders in fields like IT, aviation, and academia, are now thriving as artists, embracing new-found passions in ceramics, glass, and bronze.

The transformation experienced by these retirees is not just about a hobby, but about forming a new identity and purpose. 'Explorations 3' celebrates this artistic rebirth, inviting attendees to honor creativity as a source of healing and joy during retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)