Unlocking India's Linguistic Tapestry: Bhasha Section Opens at India Habitat Centre

The India Habitat Centre inaugurated 'Bhasha,' a library section featuring publications in various Indian languages. Launched on International Mother Language Day, it aims to celebrate linguistic diversity and offers Sahitya Akademi award-winning translations. Emphasizing the need to explore linguistic heritage, this initiative promises to expand India's multilingual legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:17 IST
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) in New Delhi has unveiled 'Bhasha,' a dedicated library section celebrating India's diverse linguistic heritage. The initiative, launched on February 21 during International Mother Language Day, offers a curated collection of publications across various Indian languages, including award-winning translations by Sahitya Akademi.

Dr. Ram Madhav, President of the India Foundation, emphasized the significance of the initiative in unearthing the linguistic treasures of India's history. Joined by HUDCO Chairman Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, he highlighted the importance of preserving the nations' multilingual legacy amid modern challenges.

The Habitat Library & Research Centre strengthens its role as a cultural and intellectual hub, supporting IHC's mission to promote synergy through dialogue and cultural exchange. This latest addition aligns with previous efforts, like the successful Bharat Bodh Kendra initiative, to amplify appreciation for India's linguistic and cultural plurality.

