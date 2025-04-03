Left Menu

Naples Celebrates with Giant Chocolate Egg Tribute

Gay-Odin chocolate factory in Naples unveiled a giant Easter egg as part of 'Napoli Millenaria,' commemorating Naples' 2,500-year history. The egg features mythological and cultural symbols, including Parthenope, Totò, and Maradona. Created with intricate chocolate art, the egg is priced at 12,000 euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

In a grand tribute to Naples, the revered 'Gay-Odin' chocolate factory has crafted an extraordinary giant Easter egg as a centerpiece for the 'Napoli Millenaria' cultural initiative. This project celebrates the 2,500-year legacy of Naples, an iconic city in southern Italy.

Weighing a substantial 350 kilograms, the creation is a homage to the pioneering spirits of chocolatiers Isidoro Odin and Onorina Gay from Piedmont, who introduced their craft to Naples in the late 19th century. The egg, housed in the Chiaia district, displays a captivating blend of tradition and modern artistry, featuring the Parthenope siren, designed by master decorator Fabio Ceraso.

Adorned with the poignant mythological depiction of Parthenope amid waves and sunsets, the egg is a vivid celebration of Naples' historical roots. Priced at around 12,000 euros, it includes iconic Neapolitan symbols and figures, such as actor Totò and soccer legend Diego Maradona, ensuring a fitting tribute to the beloved city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

