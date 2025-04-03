Nigerian Animated Series 'Iyanu: Child of Wonder' Breaks Cultural Ground

Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe has launched an ambitious new animated series, 'Iyanu: Child of Wonder', crafted as a tribute to his daughter. The series, which is also a graphic novel, aims to offer children globally a positive role model rooted in African culture.

Set to premiere on Cartoon Network and Max, 'Iyanu' features an all-Nigerian voice cast, representing a significant step for Black-owned studio Lion Forge Animation. The narrative centers around a young orphan who discovers she has special powers to combat evil forces, blending superhero motifs with authentic Yoruba mythology.

The series is considered a breakthrough in African storytelling by Lion Forge CEO Dave Steward II. He notes its distinct cultural specificity seen less often in entertainment, contrasting with more common European mythologies. Voice actor Sam Kugbiyi described the project as a historic moment for representation through its detailed African roots.

