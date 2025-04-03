Left Menu

Nigerian Animated Series 'Iyanu: Child of Wonder' Breaks Cultural Ground

Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe has created 'Iyanu: Child of Wonder', an animated series inspired by Yoruba mythology as a role model for his daughter. It premieres on Cartoon Network and Max, featuring an all-Nigerian voice cast, highlighting African cultural narratives in global media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe has launched an ambitious new animated series, 'Iyanu: Child of Wonder', crafted as a tribute to his daughter. The series, which is also a graphic novel, aims to offer children globally a positive role model rooted in African culture.

Set to premiere on Cartoon Network and Max, 'Iyanu' features an all-Nigerian voice cast, representing a significant step for Black-owned studio Lion Forge Animation. The narrative centers around a young orphan who discovers she has special powers to combat evil forces, blending superhero motifs with authentic Yoruba mythology.

The series is considered a breakthrough in African storytelling by Lion Forge CEO Dave Steward II. He notes its distinct cultural specificity seen less often in entertainment, contrasting with more common European mythologies. Voice actor Sam Kugbiyi described the project as a historic moment for representation through its detailed African roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

