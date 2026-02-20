Left Menu

Democratizing AI: Arundhati Bhattacharya on India's Tech Future

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce South Asia's CEO, argues that India's AI adoption isn't a challenge. She emphasizes ethical solutions and the need for technology democratization. Policymakers and companies must ensure data privacy and infrastructure while skilling people to embrace technology responsibly for everyday life improvements.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce South Asia, believes that India's embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) won't be daunting. Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026, she underscored the importance of ethical solutions and respecting data privacy.

Bhattacharya emphasized policymakers' crucial role in creating a technology-friendly environment. Infrastructure must support the ethical adoption of AI to truly improve lives. Once people know the benefits, AI's acceptance will be seamless, she said, highlighting the responsibility of both government and companies to guide this technological integration.

Further, Bhattacharya pointed to the importance of skilling citizens to discern AI's positive and negative aspects. Drawing from India's financial inclusion via technology, she stressed Salesforce's commitment to enhancing nonprofit capabilities through free product access and extensive training.

