Ukraine's Bold Boycott: A Stand Against Controversial Paralympic Decisions

Ukrainian athletes will boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony, protesting against Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their national flags. This decision highlights ongoing tensions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, amplifying political and sports-related controversies.

Updated: 20-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:20 IST
Ukraine's Bold Boycott: A Stand Against Controversial Paralympic Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian athletes have decided to boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics, scheduled for March 6 in Verona. This protest is in response to the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The Paralympic Committee's allocation of ten slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes has ignited political controversy, especially considering the continued conflict in Ukraine. Russia, which faces widespread bans in international sports due to its military actions, argues that mixing sports and politics is unjust, particularly regarding disabled athletes.

Ukraine's Sports Minister, Matvii Bidnyi, announced a boycott of the March 6-15 Paralympics by Ukrainian officials, although Ukrainian athletes will still participate in the events. The controversy surrounds the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes in events like Para alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, without undergoing standard qualification processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

