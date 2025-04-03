Noida, India - The Asian Unity Alliance, led by Global President Dr. Sandeep Marwah, celebrated Asian Unity Day. The event, which took place at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, emphasized the importance of unity and cultural cooperation among Asian countries.

With participation from over 50 countries, the event included cultural performances, panel discussions, and diplomatic addresses. Dr. Marwah highlighted the role of Cultural Centres at Marwah Studios as hubs of exchange and collaboration in the arts across Asia.

These efforts by the Alliance seek to promote peace and understanding among Asian nations, paving the way for stronger economic and geopolitical partnerships. The event serves as a beacon of regional harmony and collective growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)