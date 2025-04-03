Left Menu

Unifying Asia: Celebrating Cultural Harmony at Marwah Studios

The Asian Unity Alliance celebrated Asian Unity Day, emphasizing unity and peace across Asia, spearheaded by Dr. Sandeep Marwah at Marwah Studios. Participation from over 50 countries highlighted cultural diversity and collaboration through arts, fostering economic and geopolitical partnerships, making it a symbol of regional harmony.

Noida | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:42 IST
Unifying Asia: Celebrating Cultural Harmony at Marwah Studios
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida, India - The Asian Unity Alliance, led by Global President Dr. Sandeep Marwah, celebrated Asian Unity Day. The event, which took place at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, emphasized the importance of unity and cultural cooperation among Asian countries.

With participation from over 50 countries, the event included cultural performances, panel discussions, and diplomatic addresses. Dr. Marwah highlighted the role of Cultural Centres at Marwah Studios as hubs of exchange and collaboration in the arts across Asia.

These efforts by the Alliance seek to promote peace and understanding among Asian nations, paving the way for stronger economic and geopolitical partnerships. The event serves as a beacon of regional harmony and collective growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

