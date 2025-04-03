Celebrating India's Young Literary Talent: National Awards Shine Spotlight on Future Storytellers

In an inspiring event held in New Delhi, the National Awards and Exhibition showcased the literary achievements of young Indian authors, organized by BriBooks and Education World. The prestigious awards honored participants from the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) and the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF), recognizing the extraordinary talents of students across the nation.

Inaugurated by Smt. Smriti Irani, former Union Minister for Education & Women & Child Development, the event drew notable figures like Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, and bestselling author Ohad Ouziel. With 200 finalists selected from 500,000 entries via BriBooks' Gen-AI platform, the ceremony celebrated young writers, notable educators, and leading schools in literary excellence from across India.

A key highlight included the launch of The BriBooks Times, India's first student-curated newspaper, marking a new era in student journalism. The event also applauded young authors and educators for their roles in nurturing creativity, emphasizing the critical importance of expression and identity in literature.

