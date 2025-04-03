Left Menu

Celebrating India's Young Literary Talent: National Awards Shine Spotlight on Future Storytellers

The National Awards and Exhibition, presented by BriBooks and Education World, celebrated young Indian authors' achievements. In New Delhi, the event recognized winners from the National Young Authors’ Fair and Summer Book Writing Festival, spotlighting promising talents and inspiring educators fostering literary excellence across Indian schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:04 IST
Celebrating India's Young Literary Talent: National Awards Shine Spotlight on Future Storytellers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In an inspiring event held in New Delhi, the National Awards and Exhibition showcased the literary achievements of young Indian authors, organized by BriBooks and Education World. The prestigious awards honored participants from the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) and the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF), recognizing the extraordinary talents of students across the nation.

Inaugurated by Smt. Smriti Irani, former Union Minister for Education & Women & Child Development, the event drew notable figures like Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, and bestselling author Ohad Ouziel. With 200 finalists selected from 500,000 entries via BriBooks' Gen-AI platform, the ceremony celebrated young writers, notable educators, and leading schools in literary excellence from across India.

A key highlight included the launch of The BriBooks Times, India's first student-curated newspaper, marking a new era in student journalism. The event also applauded young authors and educators for their roles in nurturing creativity, emphasizing the critical importance of expression and identity in literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025