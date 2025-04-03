Neil Nitin Mukesh: From Aspiring Actor to Esteemed Mentor

Neil Nitin Mukesh has carved a significant niche for himself over an 18-year acting career, continually proving his talent with standout performances in films like 'Johnny Gaddaar', 'New York', and 'Jail'. His success is partly attributed to the tutelage of esteemed actor Anupam Kher, under whom Neil trained at 'Actor Prepares', gaining a strong foundation in essential acting skills.

On Thursday, Neil, the son of renowned playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh, revisited his formative years at 'Actor Prepares', where he trained alongside notable contemporaries like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Jugal Hansraj. Neil expressed his gratitude to Anupam Kher during an exclusive guest lecture for the current students, a moment he regarded as coming full circle.

Reflecting on his early experiences, Neil shared fond memories of acting alongside Kher in his debut film 'Vijay' as a child artist. He spoke of his deep respect for Kher, who he considers like a father, and praised Kher's versatile acting range across genres. Neil continues to be inspired by Kher's legacy, acknowledging the honor of returning to contribute to the institution where his journey began. Most recently, Neil appeared in the corruption-drama 'Hisaab Barabar' released in January this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)