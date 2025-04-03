Left Menu

Neil Nitin Mukesh: From Aspiring Actor to Esteemed Mentor

Neil Nitin Mukesh reflects on his 18-year acting career, crediting mentor Anupam Kher for shaping him. He revisits memories at Kher's Acting School, 'Actor Prepares', and speaks on his guest lecture there. Neil reminisces about performing with Kher in his childhood and acknowledges Kher's extensive filmography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:54 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh: From Aspiring Actor to Esteemed Mentor
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neil Nitin Mukesh has carved a significant niche for himself over an 18-year acting career, continually proving his talent with standout performances in films like 'Johnny Gaddaar', 'New York', and 'Jail'. His success is partly attributed to the tutelage of esteemed actor Anupam Kher, under whom Neil trained at 'Actor Prepares', gaining a strong foundation in essential acting skills.

On Thursday, Neil, the son of renowned playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh, revisited his formative years at 'Actor Prepares', where he trained alongside notable contemporaries like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Jugal Hansraj. Neil expressed his gratitude to Anupam Kher during an exclusive guest lecture for the current students, a moment he regarded as coming full circle.

Reflecting on his early experiences, Neil shared fond memories of acting alongside Kher in his debut film 'Vijay' as a child artist. He spoke of his deep respect for Kher, who he considers like a father, and praised Kher's versatile acting range across genres. Neil continues to be inspired by Kher's legacy, acknowledging the honor of returning to contribute to the institution where his journey began. Most recently, Neil appeared in the corruption-drama 'Hisaab Barabar' released in January this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025