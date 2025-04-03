Celebrating a Century: The Legacy of Artist K G Subramanyan

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is set to hold a major retrospective exhibition dedicated to the influential Indian modernist K G Subramanyan, celebrating a century since his birth. Running from April 5 to May 5, this exhibition, curated by cultural theorist Nancy Adajania, promises to be the largest showcase in South India since the artist's death.

The exhibition aims to explore Subramanyan's enduring impact on postcolonial India's modernist movement. Visitors will have the opportunity to see previously unreleased archival materials, including handcrafted children's book mock-ups, preparatory sketches for murals, and maquettes for his impactful mural, 'The War of the Relics' (2013).

This showcase is organized in partnership with Emami Art from Kolkata, further expanding upon a centenary exhibition previously held in West Bengal. Adajania highlights the inclusion of additional works unseen for decades, solidifying Subramanyan's position as a versatile and pioneering figure in the art community.

(With inputs from agencies.)