Hugh Jackman Unveils Whodunit 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie'

Actor and singer Hugh Jackman took center stage at CinemaCon, revealing exclusive footage of his detective film 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie'. The presentation took place during the Amazon MGM Studios showcase at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, drawing significant attention with its sheep-filled clip. 'The movie is a bit of a whodunit, which is always fun,' Jackman remarked in a behind-the-scenes segment. 'The movie has such heart,' he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie' represents a unique blend of live-action and animation in a mystery comedy thriller. Directed by Kyle Balda, known for 'Minions' and 'Despicable Me 3', and penned by Craig Mazin, the film is adapted from Leonie Swann's 2005 novel. A stellar cast includes Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, and more.

The narrative follows George Hardy, portrayed by Jackman, a devoted shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock. As the plot unfolds, George meets a mysterious fate, prompting his sheep to investigate. With local cop Tim Derry, played by Nicholas Braun, proving ineffective, the sheep embark on a detective adventure, challenging their perceptions of the human world. The film is scheduled for a 2026 release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

