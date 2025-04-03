Left Menu

Hugh Jackman Unveils Whodunit 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie'

Hugh Jackman premiered a sneak peek of his new film 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie' at CinemaCon. Directed by Kyle Balda and based on a novel by Leonie Swann, the film is a live-action animated mystery set to release in 2026. Jackman stars alongside Emma Thompson and Nicholas Braun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:46 IST
Hugh Jackman Unveils Whodunit 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie'
Hugh Jackman(Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor and singer Hugh Jackman took center stage at CinemaCon, revealing exclusive footage of his detective film 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie'. The presentation took place during the Amazon MGM Studios showcase at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, drawing significant attention with its sheep-filled clip. 'The movie is a bit of a whodunit, which is always fun,' Jackman remarked in a behind-the-scenes segment. 'The movie has such heart,' he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie' represents a unique blend of live-action and animation in a mystery comedy thriller. Directed by Kyle Balda, known for 'Minions' and 'Despicable Me 3', and penned by Craig Mazin, the film is adapted from Leonie Swann's 2005 novel. A stellar cast includes Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, and more.

The narrative follows George Hardy, portrayed by Jackman, a devoted shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock. As the plot unfolds, George meets a mysterious fate, prompting his sheep to investigate. With local cop Tim Derry, played by Nicholas Braun, proving ineffective, the sheep embark on a detective adventure, challenging their perceptions of the human world. The film is scheduled for a 2026 release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025