Bruce Springsteen Unearths 'Lost' Albums in New Box Set Release

Legendary American rock singer Bruce Springsteen is preparing to release a treasure trove of seven previously unreleased albums this summer. Dubbed 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums,' the collection will be available on June 27, via Sony Music, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Springsteen's first 'Tracks' collection, released in 1998, featured demos and unfinished songs, making this new box set remarkable for its inclusion of complete, albeit unreleased, records. 'The Lost Albums were full records, some even mixed and not released,' Springsteen stated on Thursday, expressing his excitement for fans to finally experience music previously shared only with close friends.

The box set opens with the 18-track 'LA Garage Sessions '83,' recorded between his iconic albums Nebraska and Born in the U.S.A. Each album offers distinct styles, from the lo-fi 'LA Garage Sessions' to the orchestra-driven 'Twilight Hours.' Springsteen also previewed the set with the release of 'Rain in the River' from 'Perfect World.'

