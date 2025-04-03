Controversy Erupts Over Revolutionary Songs at Temple Festival

Singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee are facing legal action after being accused of performing 'revolutionary songs' during a temple festival that praised the CPI(M). The event took place in the district and involved political symbolism, drawing widespread criticism.

The Kadakkal police have charged Aloshi as the primary accused under the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act. The controversy took root on March 10 at the Kadakkal Temple festival, where songs honoring late CPI(M) worker Puthukudi Pushpan were showcased.

Displaying flags and symbols of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and CPI(M) at the event led to accusations that the participants violated norms against political expression in religious spaces. Aloshi contends that the song choice was audience-driven amid ongoing political backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)