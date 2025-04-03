Left Menu

Boosting Leopard Monitoring: New Camera Traps in Delhi Sanctuary

Delhi's Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary will soon have 45 new camera traps to improve wildlife monitoring. The sanctuary, currently with 16 cameras, aims to assess leopard populations better. The Wildlife Institute of India is conducting a year-long census to estimate the leopard count, expected to conclude by January 2026.

Updated: 03-04-2025 23:20 IST
  Country:
  India

In a bid to enhance wildlife monitoring, the Delhi forest and wildlife department plans to deploy 45 more camera traps throughout the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. This move aims to bolster the current monitoring system which includes 16 camera traps that have recorded various wildlife, particularly leopards.

Officials estimate a minimum of 12 leopards currently inhabit the area. A comprehensive year-long leopard census by the Wildlife Institute of India is in progress and is projected to finish by January 2026. This effort will offer precise data on the leopard population within the sanctuary.

Besides leopards, the camera traps have captured images of other species like striped hyenas and spotted deer. The sanctuary, covering 32.71 sq km, remains Delhi's sole wildlife haven, and this initiative is expected to provide deeper insights into its ecological diversity.

