Boosting Leopard Monitoring: New Camera Traps in Delhi Sanctuary

In a bid to enhance wildlife monitoring, the Delhi forest and wildlife department plans to deploy 45 more camera traps throughout the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. This move aims to bolster the current monitoring system which includes 16 camera traps that have recorded various wildlife, particularly leopards.

Officials estimate a minimum of 12 leopards currently inhabit the area. A comprehensive year-long leopard census by the Wildlife Institute of India is in progress and is projected to finish by January 2026. This effort will offer precise data on the leopard population within the sanctuary.

Besides leopards, the camera traps have captured images of other species like striped hyenas and spotted deer. The sanctuary, covering 32.71 sq km, remains Delhi's sole wildlife haven, and this initiative is expected to provide deeper insights into its ecological diversity.

