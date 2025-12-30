Taiwan Encircled: China's Largest Military Exercises Heighten Tensions

In a significant escalation of tensions, China has commenced its most extensive military exercises to date around Taiwan, under the operation name 'Justice Mission 2025.' These drills, featuring rockets, warships, and amphibious ships, come shortly after the U.S. declared a substantial $11.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan.

The Chinese maneuvers, which feature live-firing and strategic operations targeting maritime and airborne zones, are aimed at simulating a blockade of Taiwan. The exercises disturb critical commercial shipping and flight routes, posing potential disruptions in the Taiwan Strait, a crucial economic artery.

While Taipei remains vigilant, it avoids escalation. The international community is closely observing whether these drills will expand to missile firings over Taiwan, as seen in previous exercises. These tensions are further complicated by China's ambition to assert territorial claims by 2027, amid internal challenges like corruption within its military ranks.

