Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': An Iconic Era Ends with Manoj Kumar's Passing

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of patriotic roles in Indian cinema, has died at the age of 87. Known affectionately as 'Bharat Kumar,' he passed away at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, in Mumbai at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering a cardiogenic shock.

Kumar's health had been declining, primarily due to decompensated liver cirrhosis, leading to his hospitalization on February 21, 2025. The actor was born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), and rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, becoming one of Bollywood's most revered figures.

With films like 'Upkar,' 'Purab Aur Paschim,' and 'Shaheed,' Kumar became a symbol of nationalism, earning immense admiration. Throughout his career, he excelled not only as an actor but also as a director and producer, creating films that echoed the spirit of national pride and unity. His contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)