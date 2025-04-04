Left Menu

Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': An Iconic Era Ends with Manoj Kumar's Passing

Renowned Indian actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles, passed away at 87 due to heart complications. His films 'Upkar,' 'Purab Aur Paschim,' and others celebrated nationalism, leaving a lasting legacy on Indian cinema. Kumar's influence extends beyond the silver screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:11 IST
Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': An Iconic Era Ends with Manoj Kumar's Passing
Manoj Kumar (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of patriotic roles in Indian cinema, has died at the age of 87. Known affectionately as 'Bharat Kumar,' he passed away at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, in Mumbai at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering a cardiogenic shock.

Kumar's health had been declining, primarily due to decompensated liver cirrhosis, leading to his hospitalization on February 21, 2025. The actor was born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), and rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, becoming one of Bollywood's most revered figures.

With films like 'Upkar,' 'Purab Aur Paschim,' and 'Shaheed,' Kumar became a symbol of nationalism, earning immense admiration. Throughout his career, he excelled not only as an actor but also as a director and producer, creating films that echoed the spirit of national pride and unity. His contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025