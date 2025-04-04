Left Menu

Val Kilmer Dies at 65: 'Top Gun' Star and Hollywood Icon

Val Kilmer, known for roles in 'Top Gun', 'The Doors', and 'Batman Forever', has passed away at 65. The actor, who battled throat cancer for years, succumbed to pneumonia. Kilmer left behind a legacy of intense performances and is remembered fondly by peers like Tom Cruise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:29 IST
Val Kilmer

In breaking news, Val Kilmer, the famous American actor recognized for iconic roles in films like 'Top Gun', 'The Doors', and 'Tombstone', has died at the age of 65. The celebrated Hollywood actor's demise was reported on Thursday, with pneumonia cited as the cause of death by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. Kilmer had grappled with throat cancer, which severely impacted his health over recent years.

Admired for his intense performances and dynamic screen presence, Kilmer's career took off in the 1980s and continued with an array of notable films. He leaves behind a profound legacy on the film industry, influencing many contemporaries and fans worldwide.

Among those paying tribute is Tom Cruise, who worked with Kilmer on 'Top Gun'. Cruise hailed his late co-star as a 'talented actor' and a 'dear friend' during an appearance at the CinemaCon industry convention in Las Vegas, highlighting Kilmer's profound impact not only on cinema but also on those who knew him personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

