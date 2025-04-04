Rangoli Mastery Recognized: Vijayalakshmi Mohan Honored for Cultural Heritage Promotion

In a significant recognition of her contributions to cultural heritage, Singapore-based Indian-origin artist Vijayalakshmi Mohan was recently honored with the Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award by the National Heritage Board (NHB). This accolade celebrates her tireless efforts in promoting and preserving the ancient art of rangoli.

Mohan, a master of the 5,000-year-old Indian folk art, first learned the craft from her mother in Tamil Nadu. Today, she continues to inspire future generations by conducting workshops and creating modern interpretations of traditional rangoli designs.

Recipients of the award, including rangoli artist Mohan, each received a cash prize and a project grant opportunity. The award, launched in 2019, aims to celebrate and safeguard cultural practices in Singapore, and Mohan's recognition serves to encourage youth to engage in heritage arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)