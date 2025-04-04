India Rallies to Reconstruct Myanmar's Devastated Landmarks

Following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar that claimed over 3,000 lives, India has committed to assisting in the reconstruction of key cultural landmarks. India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, confirmed this strategic support, emphasizing it as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

Among the infrastructure affected are notable sites like the Mahamuni Pagoda and the U Bein Bridge. Thakur stated that India will work closely with Myanmar to evaluate needs and plan a comprehensive rebuilding strategy, prioritizing both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

Additionally, significant projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, backed by Indian grants and credit lines, reinforce a robust development partnership. India's timely aid and future commitments underscore strong bilateral relations, despite Myanmar's current internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)