Left Menu

India Rallies to Reconstruct Myanmar's Devastated Landmarks

India pledges to aid Myanmar in rebuilding infrastructure and cultural sites after a massive earthquake. Ambassador Abhay Thakur emphasizes close collaboration in reconstruction efforts, supporting initiatives like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Project. Despite internal conflicts, India's assistance has been well-received, highlighting strong bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yangon | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:01 IST
India Rallies to Reconstruct Myanmar's Devastated Landmarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar that claimed over 3,000 lives, India has committed to assisting in the reconstruction of key cultural landmarks. India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, confirmed this strategic support, emphasizing it as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

Among the infrastructure affected are notable sites like the Mahamuni Pagoda and the U Bein Bridge. Thakur stated that India will work closely with Myanmar to evaluate needs and plan a comprehensive rebuilding strategy, prioritizing both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

Additionally, significant projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, backed by Indian grants and credit lines, reinforce a robust development partnership. India's timely aid and future commitments underscore strong bilateral relations, despite Myanmar's current internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025