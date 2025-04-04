Crafting Bharat: Navigating Branding Innovation with AI and PR

In the bustling world of branding, where technology, storytelling, and strategy intersect, standing out requires innovation and authenticity. 'Brand Ki Baat' provides an unfiltered glimpse into the minds driving these changes.

Hosted by Shubhreet Kaur of Adfactors PR, industry leaders like Pramod Gummaraj of Aprecomm and Srivatsa T.J of Broadnection PR discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) and public relations (PR) are reshaping consumer experiences and brand strategies.

The discussions emphasize AI's role in optimizing connectivity and the shifting dynamics of PR towards more SEO-integrated strategies. The focus is on purpose-driven branding, aligning brand values with consumer expectations, and adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)