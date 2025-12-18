FBI Exit: Dan Bongino's Return to Podcasting Sparks Speculation

Dan Bongino, a former NYC police officer and Secret Service member, is reportedly leaving his role as FBI Deputy Director to return to podcasting. President Trump suggested Bongino wanted to go back to his roots despite the controversy during his FBI tenure.

Bongino's unexpected promotion to a senior role in the FBI stirred attention due to his background as a right-wing podcaster and promotion of conspiracy theories. His selection faced opposition from the FBI Agents Association.

Recent speculation centers on Bongino's involvement in controversial discussions, especially surrounding the January 6 attacks and Jeffrey Epstein's death. His departure may affect Trump's followers upset by recent DOJ and FBI disclosures dismissing these conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from agencies.)