FBI Exit: Dan Bongino's Return to Podcasting Sparks Speculation

Dan Bongino, former FBI Deputy Director and right-wing podcaster, plans to return to podcasting. His term at the FBI was controversial due to his promotion of conspiracy theories. Reports say his return to his previous role comes amid dissatisfaction from Trump's followers over discredited Epstein conspiracy claims.

Updated: 18-12-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 03:17 IST
Dan Bongino, a former NYC police officer and Secret Service member, is reportedly leaving his role as FBI Deputy Director to return to podcasting. President Trump suggested Bongino wanted to go back to his roots despite the controversy during his FBI tenure.

Bongino's unexpected promotion to a senior role in the FBI stirred attention due to his background as a right-wing podcaster and promotion of conspiracy theories. His selection faced opposition from the FBI Agents Association.

Recent speculation centers on Bongino's involvement in controversial discussions, especially surrounding the January 6 attacks and Jeffrey Epstein's death. His departure may affect Trump's followers upset by recent DOJ and FBI disclosures dismissing these conspiracy theories.

