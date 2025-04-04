Left Menu

Remembering Kohima: The Turning Point of World War II

The 81st anniversary of the Battle of Kohima was commemorated at Kohima War Cemetery, honoring soldiers' sacrifices. This battle marked a key turning point in World War II, being the first land defeat of the Japanese. The Nagas' role was crucial for the Allied Forces' success.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:12 IST
The 81st anniversary of the Battle of Kohima was solemnly observed on Friday with a heartfelt ceremony at the Kohima War Cemetery, honoring soldiers who laid down their lives in a pivotal World War II confrontation.

Charlotte Carty, granddaughter of Lt Col Bruno Brown, reflected on the historic significance of Kohima as the first land where Japanese forces were defeated, marking the westernmost point of Japanese expansion. 'This battle was crucial not only in military terms but also in halting Japanese advancement,' she stated.

Carty emphasized the immense human cost and intensity of the battle, recognizing the critical role of Indian soldiers and the invaluable assistance from the Nagas, which bolstered the Allied efforts to repel Japanese forces.

