Stars Shine at CinemaCon: First Look at 'Ella McCay'

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey joined CinemaCon to honor director James L Brooks and introduce the film 'Ella McCay.' Set to release on September 19, the comedy explores the collision of a young woman's career and chaotic family life, with a star-studded cast including Woody Harrelson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:15 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis (Photo/Instagram/@jamieleecurtis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and rising star Emma Mackey made a splash at CinemaCon, celebrating the legendary director, James L Brooks, with a Cinema Verite trophy and unveiling the highly anticipated comedy, 'Ella McCay.' The film is slated for release on September 19 by 20th Century Studios.

Set against the backdrop of complex familial politics, the narrative penned by Brooks tackles the trials faced by a young woman whose high-pressure career impinges on her personal life. Starring Mackey, Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Kumail Nanjiani, the film promises a dynamic blend of humor and heart.

Brooks, lauded for his influence on storytelling, shared heartfelt memories at the event before showcasing an exclusive preview. The clip provided a glimpse into the central conflict featuring Mackey's character, Ella, as she navigates fraught relationships and seizes a career-defining promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

