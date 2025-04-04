Left Menu

Almond Bloom Festival Heralds Spring in Kashmir

The Almond Bloom Festival in Srinagar, inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, marks the arrival of spring in Kashmir. The event aims to boost tourism, celebrate cultural heritage, and features cultural and musical performances, folk acts, as well as handicraft exhibitions showcasing Kashmiri artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:00 IST
Almond Bloom Festival Heralds Spring in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque valley of Kashmir welcomed spring with the commencement of the Almond Bloom Festival. On Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah officially inaugurated the event at Badamwari, Srinagar, with an aim to boost tourism and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

As vibrant blossoms adorned the landscape, their sweet fragrance symbolized the onset of spring. The festival, a joint effort by the Tourism Department and the Floriculture Department, witnessed the participation of top officials, artists, tourists, and students.

A grand cultural and musical show highlighted the festivities, featuring performances by celebrated Kashmiri artists. Traditional folk performances and an exhibition of Kashmiri handicrafts added to the festivities, showcasing the exquisite art of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

