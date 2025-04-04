Almond Bloom Festival Heralds Spring in Kashmir

The picturesque valley of Kashmir welcomed spring with the commencement of the Almond Bloom Festival. On Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah officially inaugurated the event at Badamwari, Srinagar, with an aim to boost tourism and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

As vibrant blossoms adorned the landscape, their sweet fragrance symbolized the onset of spring. The festival, a joint effort by the Tourism Department and the Floriculture Department, witnessed the participation of top officials, artists, tourists, and students.

A grand cultural and musical show highlighted the festivities, featuring performances by celebrated Kashmiri artists. Traditional folk performances and an exhibition of Kashmiri handicrafts added to the festivities, showcasing the exquisite art of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)