High Court Mandates Smooth Conduct of Thrissur Pooram Festival

The Kerala High Court has issued strict orders to the state government and police to ensure the seamless conduct of Thrissur Pooram, a renowned temple festival. This comes after disruptions caused by police interventions last year detracted from the event's usual appeal.

A bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Viju Abraham instructed authorities to complete the investigation into last year's interruptions within three months. The probe is expected to reach a definitive conclusion to prevent recurrence of similar issues.

Significantly, the bench emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the festival. They mandated the State Police Chief to oversee arrangements, guaranteeing sufficient police presence and control throughout the event.

