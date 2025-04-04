High Court Mandates Smooth Conduct of Thrissur Pooram Festival
The High Court has directed the Kerala government and police to ensure the smooth execution of the Thrissur Pooram festival, resolving issues from last year's police disruptions. The court has called for a thorough investigation into previous disturbances and mandated proper supervision and law enforcement for this year's festivities.
The Kerala High Court has issued strict orders to the state government and police to ensure the seamless conduct of Thrissur Pooram, a renowned temple festival. This comes after disruptions caused by police interventions last year detracted from the event's usual appeal.
A bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Viju Abraham instructed authorities to complete the investigation into last year's interruptions within three months. The probe is expected to reach a definitive conclusion to prevent recurrence of similar issues.
Significantly, the bench emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the festival. They mandated the State Police Chief to oversee arrangements, guaranteeing sufficient police presence and control throughout the event.
