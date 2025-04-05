Justice, Charges, and Renewals: A Dive Into Current Entertainment Headlines

The U.S. Justice Department has reinstated actor Mel Gibson's right to own firearms following his 2011 domestic violence conviction, as reported by the New York Times. The decision, which includes eight other individuals, will be formally announced in the Federal Register soon.

British comedian Russell Brand faces charges of rape and sexual assault linked to incidents between 1999 and 2005 involving four women. Brand has denied the allegations, which have resurfaced in 2023.

Elsewhere, Spotify's royalty payouts to Nigerian and South African artists reached around $59 million, reflecting a growing global interest in African music. The announcement comes as Amazon enhances its cinema ventures and amid major renewals of American sitcoms.

