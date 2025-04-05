A Patriotic Farewell: The Legacy of Manoj Kumar
The Indian film industry mourns the loss of iconic actor-director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. Known for his patriotic films, he received full state honors at his Mumbai funeral. Tributes from Bollywood stars and political leaders highlight his lasting impact on Indian cinema and national pride.
The Indian film industry bid farewell to its iconic star, Manoj Kumar, in a heartfelt ceremony at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium on April 5, 2025. Dressed in the Indian tricolour, his remains were laid to rest with full state honours, symbolizing his contribution to patriotic cinema.
Prominent Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and others, gathered to honour the man who was more than just an actor. Kumar, fondly remembered as 'Bharat Kumar,' was celebrated for his indomitable spirit and nationalistic portrayals that inspired a generation.
A guard of honour by the police marked the final rites, attended by numerous celebrities and admirers. Compliments poured in from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging Kumar's role in igniting national pride through films like 'Upkar' and 'Shaheed.'
