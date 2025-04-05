A Patriotic Farewell: The Legacy of Manoj Kumar

The Indian film industry bid farewell to its iconic star, Manoj Kumar, in a heartfelt ceremony at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium on April 5, 2025. Dressed in the Indian tricolour, his remains were laid to rest with full state honours, symbolizing his contribution to patriotic cinema.

Prominent Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and others, gathered to honour the man who was more than just an actor. Kumar, fondly remembered as 'Bharat Kumar,' was celebrated for his indomitable spirit and nationalistic portrayals that inspired a generation.

A guard of honour by the police marked the final rites, attended by numerous celebrities and admirers. Compliments poured in from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging Kumar's role in igniting national pride through films like 'Upkar' and 'Shaheed.'

(With inputs from agencies.)