Grand Ram Navami Celebration in Ayodhya: A Blend of Devotion and Festivity

Preparations for Ram Navami in Ayodhya include prioritizing regular devotees at the Ram temple, setting up ORS solutions for pilgrims due to heat, and comprehensive crowd and traffic management. The event will feature grand festivities with two lakh diyas being lit and cultural programs at Ram Katha Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:24 IST
The holy city of Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations for the grand celebration of Ram Navami, scheduled for Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government has put comprehensive crowd and traffic management plans in place, alongside health measures to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims amidst the scorching heat.

More than two lakh diyas will illuminate Ayodhya, with special focus on regular devotees visiting the Ram temple. Security has been tightened with paramilitary forces, PAC, and civil police, while NDRF and SDRF remain on alert at Saryu river. To facilitate crowd flow, heavy vehicles will be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway.

In addition to the traditional celebrations, a live broadcast of Ram Janmotsav and cultural programs, including dance, music, and drama, will occur at Ram Katha Park. The Ram Mandir Trust has also planned to extend darshan hours, reflecting the anticipated surge in devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

