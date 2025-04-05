Left Menu

Cyclothon 2.0: Haryana's Battle Against Drug Menace

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' to combat drug addiction. The campaign aims to create awareness and support a drug-free society by traveling through villages and involving community leaders. Special Task Forces and de-addiction centers are pivotal in this statewide initiative.

Updated: 05-04-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini kicked off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0', a vigorous initiative aimed at eradicating drug addiction from the state. Participants took a pledge to fight this scourge, emphasizing Haryana's cultural pride where there's no space for drugs.

Recalling the prior campaign's success that involved over 700,000 participants, Saini announced the new cyclothon would traverse every village in Haryana. The campaign intends to raise awareness and rally public support, marking a steadfast attempt to secure a drug-free future for subsequent generations.

To reinforce this mission, a multifaceted state action plan includes public awareness, de-addiction, and stringent measures against traffickers. Special units and technological tools like 'Hawk' software and the 'Prayas' app fortify enforcement, while grassroots involvement ensures the initiative reaches every corner of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

