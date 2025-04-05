Tragic Accident: Young Boy Drowns in Temple Pond

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Bhadrak district as a seven-year-old boy named Om Prakash Padhi drowned in a temple pond. The young victim was the son of a temple servitor.

The mishap occurred at Baba Akhandalamani Temple's Shiv Ganga Pond where Om Prakash was playing before accidentally falling into the water. Despite immediate rescue efforts by his family, the boy was in serious condition when brought to medical facilities.

Doctors at the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital declared Om Prakash brought dead. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident, confirmed Dhusuri police station inspector-in-charge Santanu Jena.

