Divine Sightings: Modi's Aerial Darshan of Ram Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced a spiritual moment during his return flight from Sri Lanka to India, witnessing the Ram Setu. The sighting coincided with the Surya Tilak in Ayodhya. Modi expressed blessings from Prabhu Shri Ram, uniting people, before inaugurating projects in Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a unique spiritual experience during his return flight from Sri Lanka to India, catching an aerial glimpse of the legendary Ram Setu.

Sharing a video on X, Modi expressed his divine fortune at observing the Ram Setu and noted the coincidental timing with the Surya Tilak ceremony happening in Ayodhya. 'Blessed to have the Darshan,' he said, emphasizing the uniting force of Prabhu Shri Ram.

Following his return, Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate various development projects, coinciding with the celebration of Ram Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

