Ram Navami Celebrations Stir Controversy at Jadavpur University

Despite being denied permission, students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) celebrated Ram Navami at Jadavpur University on Sunday. They placed a clay idol of Lord Ram on a makeshift podium, capturing significant attention as videos of the event went viral on social media.

The university turned down the request from the RSS-affiliated student group citing last January's clashes during the Ayodhya Ram Temple celebration and the unprecedented nature of such an event on their grounds. Nevertheless, ABVP members vowed to proceed with the celebration.

Jadavpur University in Kolkata, known for its prestigious status, has experienced several contentious episodes recently, including protests against state Education Minister Bratya Basu by Left-leaning students.

(With inputs from agencies.)