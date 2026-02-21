Reviving Cross-Border Connectivity: Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata Bus Service Makes a Comeback

The long-awaited revival of the cross-border bus service between India and Bangladesh has begun its trial phase, marking a significant step towards normalizing the route from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka.

The service was suspended for over a year following political instability in Bangladesh, which led to a sharp decline in passengers due to visa issues. However, as the situation stabilizes, the operator has initiated trial runs, not requiring fresh permission due to the enduring bilateral agreement from 2001.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed optimism about the service's resumption, highlighting its potential to strengthen bilateral ties. The operator plans to conduct trial runs for a few days before ramping up to thrice-weekly trips, offering a swift alternative to the lengthier train journey.