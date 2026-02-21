Left Menu

Reviving Cross-Border Connectivity: Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata Bus Service Makes a Comeback

The India-Bangladesh bus service between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, halted due to political issues, is set to resume. With improving conditions in Bangladesh, a trial run has begun. The existing bilateral agreement allows for the restart without new permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The long-awaited revival of the cross-border bus service between India and Bangladesh has begun its trial phase, marking a significant step towards normalizing the route from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka.

The service was suspended for over a year following political instability in Bangladesh, which led to a sharp decline in passengers due to visa issues. However, as the situation stabilizes, the operator has initiated trial runs, not requiring fresh permission due to the enduring bilateral agreement from 2001.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed optimism about the service's resumption, highlighting its potential to strengthen bilateral ties. The operator plans to conduct trial runs for a few days before ramping up to thrice-weekly trips, offering a swift alternative to the lengthier train journey.

