Reviving Hope: Agartala-Kolkata Bus Route Resumes Amidst Political Shifts

The much-anticipated trial run of the Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka marks a significant milestone after a year of suspension caused by political turmoil in Bangladesh. The Royal-Maitri international bus service operated a bus on this route as a test of restored connectivity.

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury hailed the trial run as a 'positive sign' for the northeastern state. Following the establishment of the rule of law and the formation of a new government in Bangladesh under Tarique Rehman's leadership, there is optimism for improved bilateral relations.

Chowdhury emphasized that Tripura has always regarded Bangladesh as family, not a foe, and expressed hope that the resumption will boost trade, commerce, and cultural ties. The Assistant High Commission office in Agartala is set to expedite visa issuance, further strengthening cross-border cooperation.

