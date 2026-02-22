Reviving Hope: Agartala-Kolkata Bus Route Resumes Amidst Political Shifts
The Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka resumes its trial run after a year-long suspension due to political unrest in Bangladesh. The move is seen as a positive development following the establishment of a democratically elected government, fostering better relations and cooperation between Bangladesh and Tripura.
The much-anticipated trial run of the Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka marks a significant milestone after a year of suspension caused by political turmoil in Bangladesh. The Royal-Maitri international bus service operated a bus on this route as a test of restored connectivity.
Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury hailed the trial run as a 'positive sign' for the northeastern state. Following the establishment of the rule of law and the formation of a new government in Bangladesh under Tarique Rehman's leadership, there is optimism for improved bilateral relations.
Chowdhury emphasized that Tripura has always regarded Bangladesh as family, not a foe, and expressed hope that the resumption will boost trade, commerce, and cultural ties. The Assistant High Commission office in Agartala is set to expedite visa issuance, further strengthening cross-border cooperation.
